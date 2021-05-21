David Wayne Powell
Funeral services for David Wayne Powell, 52, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Mike Nance officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Powell was born October 29, 1968 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late Erika (Zoufal) and Joe Carlton Powell, and died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Powell of Lufkin; daughters, Kayla Powell and Alyssa Powell, both of Lufkin; siblings, Danny Powell and wife Rachel of Rusk, Jennifer Christie and husband Keith of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, Jason Powell of Natchitoches, Louisiana; nephew, Zachry Powell of Lufkin; nieces, Cheyenne Powell of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Olivia Powell, Sophia Powell, Josie Powell, all of Rusk; great-nephew, Noah Powell of Lufkin; great-niece, Anna Powell of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
