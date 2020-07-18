Joy Fay (Bray) Calhoun
Funeral services for Joy Fay (Bray) Calhoun, 47, of Shamrock will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Jay Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Joy was born October 29, 1972 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Dalpha Joy (Williams) and James Covale Bray, and died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in a hospice facility in Amarillo.
Joy loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed listening to country music. She especially loved her dogs, but was compassionate and found pleasure in taking care of all animals.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Charles Calhoun of Shamrock; son, James Robert Lester, Jr. of Huntington; daughters, Jennifer Lester of Huntington, Bethany Calhoun of Virginia, Hailee Hutchens of Leavenworth, Kansas; stepfather, John Havard of Huntington; brothers, Ricky Brown and wife Gena of Hemphill, Terry Bray of Lufkin, James Bray and wife Shirley of Huntington; sisters, Rhonda Torres and husband Larry of Lufkin, Glenda Ann Rekieta and husband Jerrald of Garrison, Donna Fredregill of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joy (Bray) Havard; father, J.C. Bray; sister, Joyce Lynn Bray; and nephews, Ty Torres and Jessie Bray.
Pallbearers will be James Robert Lester, Jr., Randy Howell, Randall Lamon, James Poindexter, Noah Dixon, and Covale McRae.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Torres and Wesley Bray.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
