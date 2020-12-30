Karen Carlile
Services for Karen Carlile, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Carlile died Dec. 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
Allen Clark
Services for Allen Clark, 44, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Clark died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Flo Decuir
Graveside services for Flo Decuir, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Decuir was born Sept. 10, 1926, and died Dec. 24, 2020, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Martha Sue Fairly
Graveside services for Martha Sue Fairly, 67, of Hemphill, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lowes Cemetery. Martha was born Nov. 30, 1953, and died Dec. 26, 2020, at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Randy Kendrick
Graveside services for Randy Kendrick, 59, of Spring, will be at noon Saturday in the Berry Cemetery. Mr. Kendrick was born Oct. 6, 1961, in Lufkin and died Dec. 28, 2020, in Spring. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Jan Linzy
Services for Jan Linzy, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Linzy died Dec. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
Billy Max Redd
Services for Billy Max Redd, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Redd was born Nov. 21, 1940, and died Dec. 25, 2020, in Bryan.
Clifford Arnold Spiers
Services for Clifford Arnold Spiers, 85, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Keltys First Baptist Church. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Spiers was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Picayune, Mississippi, and died Dec. 28, 2020 in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Jimmy Dale Williams
Services for Jimmy Dale Williams, 54, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Williams was born Sept. 18, 1966, in Shelby County, and died Dec. 22, 2020, in Angelina County.
