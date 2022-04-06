Funeral services for Myrle (Bryan) Powers, 89, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Reverend Steve Sanders and Brother Mike Henson officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Mrs. Powers was born June 10, 1932 in Huntington, Texas to the late Lela (Lemley) and Luther Denman Bryan, and died Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Huntington.
Mrs. Powers was a lifetime resident of Huntington. She was a seamstress and enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with family. Mrs. Powers was a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Elaine and Byford Weems, Herbert L. and Deena Powers, all of Lufkin, Robert and Beverly Powers of Huntington, Cindy and Dennis Pinner of Bossier City, Louisiana, Ramona and Thomas Howell, Richard and Retha Powers, all of Huntington, Bonny and James Covington of Milam, and Lisa and Bobby Oliver of Lufkin; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nell Crisp of Nacogdoches; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Powers; one great-grandchild; and six siblings.
Pallbearers will be Clint Powers, Cody Oliver, Taz Powers, Byford Weems, Jr., Chris Howell, Colby Howell, and Cory Howell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Powers, Cameron Howell, and Cade Pinner.
The family wants to thank everyone at Huntington Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the wonderful love and care that was provided for our mother.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
