Betty Ruth Madden Sullivan
Cremation service for Betty Ruth Madden Sullivan,79, arrangement is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Sullivan was born on May 17, 1941, and died on May 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Betty Ruth Madden Sullivan went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Daughter of Vigil and Christine Madden. Betty was born on May 17, 1942. She grew up in Apple Springs, Texas. She passed away a day before the 80th birthday in CHI St. Luke in Lufkin. She enjoyed reading her bible and witnessing to anyone who would listen. She loved her heavenly father with all her heart. She always loved reading and talking about the lord with her special granddaughter Sarah and grandson Chase Wilson. She always had a beautiful heart and spirit.
Survivors include her loving daughter Tammy Wilson that took care of her until her last breath, and her husband Kenneth Wilson. Sons, Craig Finegan, and Gary Finegan, Sister’s Melba Lundstedt (Chuck), Sue Leer, Dianne Roberts, Mary Pierce, brother Leon Madden, and Roy Lynn Madden and his wife Linda Madden. Betty had 7 grandkids that she love very much.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Debi Finegan, father Virgil Madden, mother Christine Madden, brothers Sammy and James Madden.
