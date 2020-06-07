Annette Wright Martin, 84, was called Home by her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020, passing away peacefully surrounded by family. Visitation for family and friends will be at McNutt Funeral Home, 400 S. First St., Lufkin, Texas, on June 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Annette will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11:00 am. Reverend Martin Doran of the First United Methodist Church in San Augustine, Tx will officiate.
Annette was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 22, 1935, to proud parents, Fred H. and Bonnie Marie (Russ) Wright. She was a devout Methodist her whole life and served as a Sunday School teacher and loved music as a member of both the choir and the hand bell choir. She graduated Byrd High School in 1953 and attended Rhodes College. Annette met her future husband at a USO dance on Barksdale AFB where Edward “Eddie” J. Martin Sr. swept her off her feet. After marriage in 1955, Annette and Eddie would later become award winning polka and square dancers in the Shreveport area. Annette and Eddie were the proud parents of twins Roger and Russell, Cynthia, Bonnie, Edward Jr. and Frederick. Her fondest memories were of the times when all her family gathered together for meals and spending time with each other.
She owned two restaurants and was responsible for hiring, bookkeeping, typing up the menus, as well as a waitress and cashier. She later moved into retail sales. She was a diligent worker and very well regarded wherever she worked.
Annette was inducted by her grandmother into the P.E.O. which is a philanthropic and educational organization dedicated to the education of women around the globe through scholarships, grants, and loans. She achieved “Golden Girl” status after passing 50 years as a member. She was a Charter Member of the Lufkin Chapter IM and loved and cherished her time in this wonderful organization.
In the early 2000’s, Annette founded an online chat group called “Christians Caring and Sharing” where she counseled others for many years on grief and loss of loved ones based on her own experiences. She was recognized and had an article written about her in the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel. She was later inducted into the Biltmore Who’s Who Registry of Executives and Professionals edition for 2011. Annette made a positive impact on a great number of people around the United States and across the globe.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard, sisters Carol Wright and Diane Coats, twin sons Roger and Russell, daughter-in-law Patricia Martin, son-in-law Sam Cain and grandson Andrew Fike. She is survived by her brother William “Bill” Wright, daughter Cynthia and husband Kevin Fike, daughter Bonnie Cain, sons Edward Jr. and Frederick, grandchildren Miranda Webb, Bridgette Nichols, Natalie LaRose, Ginny Cain, Holly Cain, Jacob Cain, Courtney Martin, Ashley Martin, Heather Wolfenden, Chris SanFilippo, Jackie SanFilippo, Jonathan Martin and great-grandchildren Kevin, Lillian, Bradley, Lexie, Ethan, Aiden, Mason, Adalyn, Hailea, Matthew, and Cheyenne.
The family would like to thank the many personal-care givers that assisted Mom over the last few years along with the staff at Garrison Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help find a cure for the Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome, which is a rare condition, that affected her family at https://mct8.info/donation/striving-cure-empowering-families-please-support.
