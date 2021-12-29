Joyce Ann Renfro Dec 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Joyce Ann Renfro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joyce Ann RenfroGraveside services for Joyce Ann Renfro, 78, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Whitehouse Cemetery.Joyce was born December 28, 1942 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Leatrice (Haverland) and Hollis Renfro. She passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 in a Lufkin nursing facility.Joyce was a secretary in the medical field. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her friends and playing the piano. She especially loved her dogs.Friends will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Joyce Ann Renfro Daughter Work Lufkin Star Friend Cemetery Guest Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmbulance driver dies in crash on U.S. Highway 69 south of LufkinLufkin grad continues to tell stories through musicLufkin city manager announces pending retirementPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make multiple arrests for assault/family violence charges over Christmas holidayPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities investigate 11 reports of windows broken or shot on Christmas EveBehind the beard: Huntington couple spreads cheer as Mr. and Mrs ClausLufkin considering redistrictingCity moves forward on Thrash Building projectCounty to establish selection committee for human resources director positionHICKS: Christmas traditions, fond memories Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
