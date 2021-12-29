Oakley Metcalf square feb 2021

Joyce Ann Renfro

Graveside services for Joyce Ann Renfro, 78, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Joyce was born December 28, 1942 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Leatrice (Haverland) and Hollis Renfro. She passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 in a Lufkin nursing facility.

Joyce was a secretary in the medical field. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her friends and playing the piano. She especially loved her dogs.

Friends will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.