Memorial services for Daryl Greenwood, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Brother’s Keepers Church in Lufkin with Dwayne Greenwood officiating.

Mr. Greenwood was born July 28, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to Fred Greenwood and Eva (Poore) Greenwood, and died Friday, July 22, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.