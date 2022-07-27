Memorial services for Daryl Greenwood, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Brother’s Keepers Church in Lufkin with Dwayne Greenwood officiating.
Mr. Greenwood was born July 28, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to Fred Greenwood and Eva (Poore) Greenwood, and died Friday, July 22, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
Daryl was good at living life and he lived it to the fullest.
He had many wild adventures. He skydived, got tattoos, traveled the world and even tried out for the reality show ‘Survivor’ after he turned 60. He loved Whataburger, the Astros, animals, and collecting.
Daryl made friends wherever he went. His years at the State Park, the Flea markets, and Donation Station gave him the opportunity to make, not only lifelong memories with generations of people, but also lifelong friendships.
He was going to choose you and if you chose him in return, you never had to doubt you were loved and accepted unconditionally.
Daryl made everyone he met feel special, valued, and worth his time. His excitement and joy was contagious and, although he had plenty to say, he was also a great listener.
He never judged and had an awesome ability to see the best in others. He wanted everyone to feel good about themselves and never hesitated to uplift.
Although Daryl lived big he got just as excited about the little things in life. Whether traveling to another country or the local antique shop, it was an adventure and he wanted to tell you about it.
Daryl loved his family and he was very proud of all of his sons. He loved to talk about their accomplishments and lives. Even when distance or time separated him from those he loved, his pride and love never wavered.
There was not a better grandfather that could be had. He spent summers and visits trying to make every moment count, creating memories, and constantly showing how much he loved his grandchildren. Later, as a great-grandfather he loved to babysit and spend time with his great-grandbabies.
Three years ago Daryl met the love of his life, Margritte, and HIS Jesus.
Daryl’s excitement for life and the Lord was inexhaustible. His joy and peace was something that was nothing short of miraculous to watch. Daryl was a blessing to all who had the honor of attending “his church” with him.
Daryl and Margritte married and, of course, in his way, Daryl’s love expanded to include his new family.
Daryl and Margritte walked through life as newlyweds, with passion, holding hands, giggling, and literally frolicking, at times. They were best friends who seemed to have brought each other into the sunshine of life. They were each other’s miracle.
Daryl would want us to remember to love each other, love Jesus, and to LIVE.
Daryl lived big, loved big, and he will be missed BIG.
He is survived by his wife, Margritte Greenwood of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Tammy Greenwood of Huntington, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Lauria Greenwood of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law Jamison and Paula Garrett of Bull Shoals, AR; son and son-in-law, Trace Garrett and Ryan Klath of Minneapolis, MN; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Lauren Thornwall of New Aburn, WI; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Lacey Thornwall of Frisco, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Alaura and Jeremy Schneider of Lufkin, TX; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; along with many other loved ones and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Morgan Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeepin For Jesus.
