Cecil Decker Jr.
Cecil Decker Jr., 64 died Friday July 23, 2020 in Bossier City Louisiana.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at San Fernando De Los Flores Cemetery in his hometown of Goliad, TX. Masks and social distancing will be required. Cecil was born on September 21, 1955 in Alice, TX to Juanita Perez and Cecil Decker Sr.
He had a passion for horses and trained racehorses his entire life and loved sharing that passion with his family. Cecil was a long-time resident of Huntington, TX, but spent his recent years in Shreveport and Vinton Louisiana training and racing horses. In his free time, he enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with children and grandchildren whom he loved very much.
Mr. Decker is survived by his wife Carolina Bustamante Decker of Huntington, TX, son Neal and wife Gladney Decker and his children Aislinn and Carson of Lufkin, TX, daughter Carinna Decker and her children Carter, Savannah, Brandon, and Bradley of Huntington, Tx, and son Carl and wife Kate Decker and their son James of Deer Park, TX. As well as his sisters Judy, Gloria, Carol, Linda, and Louisa, and brothers Daniel and Domingo. Along with numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his son Henry Humphry, mom Juanita Perez, and his beloved grandmother Maria Perez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.