Graveside services for Betty Jean Conner Lankford, 91, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Trevat Cemetery in Apple Springs. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. to service time.
Mrs. Lankford was born February 14, 1929 in Ratcliff, Texas, the daughter of the late Liller Estelle (Walker) and Oscar Conner. She passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Lankford was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, making Barbie doll clothes, and cooking. She was a member of Loop 287 Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and James King of Lufkin; grandchildren, Leslie and Toni Walker and Lauren and Blake Wade; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Dean and Eunice Conner; sister, Mary Liseski; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Lankford was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lankford, Jr.; son, Robert “Bob” Lankford; and her parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wes King, Mitchell King, Greg King, Anthony Walker, Blake Wade, Kyle King, Tyler Alamo, Tyson Alamo and the Loop 287 Church of Christ Elders.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
