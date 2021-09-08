Kenneth “Ken” Grace
Funeral services for Kenneth “Ken” Grace, 70, of Hudson, will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Jordan Riley. Graveside services will be held at East Owensville Cemetery in Franklin, Texas at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Mr. Grace was born August 29, 1951 in Pasadena, Texas, to Hubert Jesse Grace and Ruth Viola (Bowen) Grace, and died Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Grace enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved life and always had a very positive outlook. Mr. Grace was a very thoughtful, generous and caring person who deeply loved his family.
Mr. Grace is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Grace Smith and Stephen Smith of Lakeway, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Richard Russell of Houston, TX; grandson and wife, Nathan and Bailey Grace, stationed in Ft. Bragg, NC; grandson, Garrett Smith of Lakeway, TX; grandson, Jonah Smith of Lakeway, TX; step-grandson Christopher Russell of New Braunfels TX; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse “Bo” and Linda Grace of Franklin, TX; nephew and wife, Jason and Stacey Grace of Iola, TX; nephew and wife, Steve and Jenna Grace of College Station, TX; brother-in-law, Tom Gay of Laneville, TX; sister-in-love, Debbie Gay of Tyler, TX; niece and husband, Courtney and Joey Cluley of Lubbock, TX; and beloved family member, Dawn Ellis of Huntington, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Elizabeth “Beth” (Gay) Grace; and father-in-law, T.J. Gay.
Pallbearers will be Bo Grace, Jason Grace, Steve Grace, Stephen Smith, Richard Russell, and Nathan Grace. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonah Smith and Garrett Smith.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX, 75904.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
