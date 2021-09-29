Funeral services for Edith Burran, 81, of Burran Town, will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Weches Cemetery in Grapeland, Texas.
Mrs. Burran was born May 4, 1940, in Rusk, Texas, to Benjamin Ford and Edna Vann, and died Friday, September 24, 2021, in Carl Junction, Missouri.
Mrs. Burran was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was all about her family and enjoyed a good laugh.
Mrs. Burran is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryan Buck of Trinity, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Teresa Burran of Lovelady, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Brenda Burran of Kennard, TX; daughter, Janet Burran of Kennard, TX; daughter, Peggy Burran of Kennard, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Clinton Lee of Carl Junction, MO; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Buddy Ford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Waymon Burran; daughter, Linda Kay Burran; twin brother, Elton Ford; and sister, Hazel Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Clinton, Sambo, Chris, Sean, Willy, and Little Randy.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.