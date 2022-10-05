Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Wan Delle Grogan Rutland, 87, of Sugar Land, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Glendale Cemetery with Reverend Elizabeth Moreau officiating.

Mrs. Rutland was born December 23, 1934 in Rusk, Texas, to the late Mildred (Jones) and Vernon Grogan, and died Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Sugar Land.