Graveside services for Wan Delle Grogan Rutland, 87, of Sugar Land, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Glendale Cemetery with Reverend Elizabeth Moreau officiating.
Mrs. Rutland was born December 23, 1934 in Rusk, Texas, to the late Mildred (Jones) and Vernon Grogan, and died Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Sugar Land.
Wan Delle will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an art and Special Education teacher, artist, quilter, reader, traveler, volunteer, and Astros fan.
Wan Delle was a graduate of Rusk High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. A Lufkin resident for most of her life, Wan Delle taught art at Lufkin Junior High and Special Education at Hackney Elementary. She volunteered for the Community Concert. She made unique quilts, was an avid reader, and loved to cook and travel. She was a huge fan of the Houston Astros and would love to have adopted the Astros’ José Altuve as her 7th grandchild. She moved to Sugar Land in 2010.
Survivors include her son, Ernest Rutland III of Sugar Land; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and David Ludwig of Round Rock; grandsons, Brett Rutland of Lufkin, Michael Ludwig of Austin; granddaughters, Stephanie Rutland of Rosenberg, Lauren Hightower of Cypress, Kelsey Aldrich of Denver, Colorado, and Claire Ludwig of Houston; great-granddaughter, Ruby Hricko of Rosenberg; sister, Linda Primm of Kingwood; brothers, Robert Grogan of Nacogdoches, David Grogan of Rusk, and Mark Grogan of Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Ernest Rutland, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Brett Rutland, Michael Ludwig, Alex Aldrich, David Grogan, and Mark Grogan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.