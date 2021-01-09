Graveside Services for Michael Lewis Hill, 66, of Lufkin, will be held at Gann Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Michael was born October 7, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Willie and Charles Mitchell Hill. He passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Southland Rehabilitation Facility.
Michael was a retired truck driver for Denning Oil Co. and worked for his family. He loved his wife and children. He enjoyed his children and was proud of his son, Justin who served in the United States Air Force until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Tran Hill of Lufkin; daughter, Glinda Clark and husband Joe of Hemphill; son, Justin Hill and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; stepsons, John Nguyen, Thanh Nguyen, both of Conroe, and Robinson Nguyen of Lufkin; grandsons, Travis Fore and wife Anjee and Aaron Hill; step-grandchild, Jackson Nguyen; great-granddaughter, Talissa Fore; and a number of friends.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
