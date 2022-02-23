Gilberta Moreno Ramirez, 79, passed away at home with family at her side on Thursday, February 17, 2022, after a long battle with Dementia of the Alzheimer’s type.
Ms. Moreno was born on August 22, 1942, in Mexquitic de Carmona, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She was the loving daughter of the late Esiquio Moreno Hernandez and Inocencia Ramirez Ruiz.
Ms. Gilberta Moreno Ramirez met and married Hector Guerrero Amaya of Palau, Coahuila, Mexico, and bore daughters: Juanita, Paula, Martha, Idalid, Alicia, Moraima, Alondra; and sons: Jesus, Alfonso, and Jorge Guerrero.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother first and foremost. She was always selfless, giving, wise, kind-hearted, principled, fair, virtuous, humble, determined, charismatic, smart, funny, and dignified. Her faith in God was unwavering in the lowest of lows and highest of highs during her life. She was always ready to help anytime her children, grandchildren, and friends needed her. She easily made friends with perfect strangers anywhere she went.
Until her illness made it impossible, Ms. Moreno was very active with her family and friends. She was an outstanding cook of Mexican dishes and was always willing to whip up her delicious home-cooked food for her family when they requested it. She loved eating good food and enjoyed power walking with her daughters and neighborhood friends during the cool of the mornings or evenings, traveling with family, dining out, and spontaneous shopping trips with her daughters. Ms. Moreno was happiest when she was surrounded by all her children and grandchildren at family celebrations where she participated in traditional Mexican games and holiday customs, singing her favorite songs, dancing, and making her family laugh with her great sense of humor and wit. She was especially happy in the company of the apple of her eye, her cherished granddaughter, Alexyah, who she doted on the most at every opportunity.
She remained a resilient fighter through all adversities until the very end and is one of the most impressionable characteristics her beloved family and friends will remember her for.
Our family is forever grateful that we were blessed to have her as our mother for as long as the good Lord allowed her to keep us company. She is and will be painfully missed beyond words by us and her friends. Te adoro y eres la reina de mi corazon para siempre!
Ms. Moreno is survived by sister Cristabol; brothers, Eliseo Moreno Ramirez and Leon Moreno Ramire ; her sons: Jesus (Chuy), Alfonso(Poncho), Jorge Guerrero, special bonus sons: Karl L. Williams and Mitul Patel; daughters: Juanita(Juany), Paula, Martha, Idalid, Alicia, Moraima, Alondra; 34 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Esiquio and Inocencia Moreno; brothers, Juan Ventura and Piojilto, and Estanislao Moreno; sisters: Luz, Horelia, and Maria Sabas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association for the fight toward the first Alzheimer’s survivor.
