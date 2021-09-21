Memorial services for Evelyn Eleanor Blattner, 79, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Brashear officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Blattner was born July 9, 1942 in Grand Island, Nebraska to the late Dora (Ritter) and William J. Rief, and died Thursday, September 16, 2021 in a local hospital.
Ms. Blattner grew up in Grand Island. She married Gary Blattner and moved to Columbus, Ohio for 15 years. She then moved to Lufkin. Ms. Blattner retired from Champion International following 22 years as an Administrative Assistant. She was a CHI St. Luke’s Auxiliary Volunteer for over 25 years and also served as an AWANA volunteer. She was very approachable, loving, generous, humble, and gracious. Ms. Blattner was a blessing to all who knew her. Above all things, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Kim Blattner of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Jodie and Mike Journeycake of Mendham, New Jersey; grandchildren, Megan Blattner, Alyssa Blattner, both of Nacogdoches, Jessica Journeycake of Boston, Jasen Journeycake of Laguna Beach, California, and Jack Journeycake of Mendham, New Jersey; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Holmstedt and Catherine Miller; and brothers, Wilbur Rief, William J. Rief, and David H. Rief.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Auxiliary, c/o Candy Wadsworth, 14 Windsor Court, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Blvd. Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759.
