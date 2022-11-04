Funeral services for Sue Sheffield Hess, 82, of Huntington will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Hess was born March 20, 1940 in Broaddus, Texas to the late Vera (Holsomback) and Ivey Orion Sheffield, and died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Hess had resided in Huntington for 58 years and was the Cafeteria Manager for Huntington ISD for 23 years. Some of her favorite pastimes were crafting, going camping, playing card games and working jigsaw puzzles. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Hess was a member of Highway Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Billy Jack Durham, Lesa and Greg Burch; son and daughter-in-law, Jay B. Jr. and Robyn Hess; son, David Craven; daughter, Sherri Hess; grandchildren, Nicole Sifford, Angie Williams, Mandy Jones, Don Harris, Ryan Durham, Adam Hess, Rodney Durham, Kara Sharp, Grant Harris, Jason Burch, Cullen Brock, Dalton Brock, and Remington Brock; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Eugene Sheffield; a cousin who was like a sister, Wanda Marshall; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Jay Bruce Hess, Sr.; grandson, J.B. Hess III; and five siblings.
Pallbearers will be Cullen Brock, Remington Brock, Don Harris, Perry Williams, Ryan Durham, and Timothy Cheney.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
