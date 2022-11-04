Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Sue Sheffield Hess, 82, of Huntington will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.

Mrs. Hess was born March 20, 1940 in Broaddus, Texas to the late Vera (Holsomback) and Ivey Orion Sheffield, and died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in a local hospice facility.