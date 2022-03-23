Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Smitty” Smith, 78, of Diboll will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother D.R. McNaughton officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born December 6, 1943 in Dalton, Georgia to the late Mary (Coogler) and Grady Smith, and died Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Conroe.
Mr. Smith had resided in Diboll for 39 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired truck driver. He loved his family, loved taking them out to dinner, and hanging out on the deck with family and friends. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Michael L. and Priscilla Smith of Diboll; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and James Kubiak, Misty and Ricky Morris, all of Diboll, and Marlena and Michael Phillips of Hudson; grandchildren, Micah L. Smith, Kaleigh Kubiak, Korey Kubiak, Lexy Smith, Hunter Havard, Aarrin Miles, Brooke Phillips, Dakota Phillips, and Bethany Phillips; great-grandchildren, Kingston Rollins, Brylee Windsor, Wyatt Latham, and Ayden Anderson; special friend, Joyce Burrous of Diboll; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Cynthia Smith of Dalton, Georgia, Ronnie Smith, and Grady, Jr. and Emy Smith of Crestview, Florida; sister, Patricia Henson of Dalton, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gaynell Smith; and sisters, Sandra Rains and Stevette Stephenson.
Pallbearers will be Michael L. Smith, Korey Kubiak, Aarrin Miles, Micah Smith, Grady Smith, Jr., and Hunter Havard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Phillips, James Kubiak, and Ricky Morris.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
