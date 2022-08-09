Funeral services for Marilyn Dixon Lenderman, 68, of Lufkin were held Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roy Hall officiating. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. Lenderman was born May 11, 1954 in Fujishima, Japan to the late Mary (Hopson) and Ages Dixon, Sr., and died Friday, August 5, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lenderman was very proud of being a wife, mom, and grandmother. She was a fantastic baker. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Survivors include her husband, Alton Lenderman, Jr. of Lufkin; daughter, Chana Miller of Lufkin; sons, Emmit Milton "Buddy" Miller and Alton "Trey" Lenderman III, both of Lufkin; grandchildren, Christian Womack, Patrick Miller, Lucas Miller, Brant Barber, Paisley Miller, Whitley Miller, and Aurora Lenderman; great-grandson, Noah Womack; sister, Debbie Dixon of Michigan; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ages Dixon, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Christian Womack, Patrick Nichols, Lucas Miller, Patrick Miller, Brant Barber, and Dalton Wheeler.
Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Nichols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 904 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
