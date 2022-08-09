Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Marilyn Dixon Lenderman, 68, of Lufkin were held Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roy Hall officiating. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery.

Mrs. Lenderman was born May 11, 1954 in Fujishima, Japan to the late Mary (Hopson) and Ages Dixon, Sr., and died Friday, August 5, 2022 in a local hospital.