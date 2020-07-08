Jerry Douglas
Graveside services for Jerry Douglas, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Douglas was born Aug. 31, 1956, and died July 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Enner Hicks
Graveside service for Enner Hicks, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Milam. Mr. Hicks was born Dec. 10, 1929, and died July 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Lorena Norwood Sorter
A private family graveside service is planned for Lorena Norwood Sorter, 57, of San Augustine. Ms. Sorter was born Feb. 15, 1963, in Orange and died July 5, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
