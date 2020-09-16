LaNell Vick Steel
Graveside services for LaNell Vick Steel, 89, of Apple Springs will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs with Brother Mike Due officiating.
Mrs. Steel was born November 10, 1930 in Apple Springs, Texas to the late Nellie (West) and Bill Vick, and died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family.
Our precious Granny was a devoted wife for over 68 years until she lost the love of her life August 2015. She never stopped loving our Paw and cherished the life they made together. She was a loving and caring mother and Granny to anyone that came into her home. She showed her love in too many ways to count but loved to fill our bellies nightly with her country cooking. She always prepared something special for each of us on a daily basis and never once complained, only placed it on the table with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She taught each of us to love unconditionally with our whole hearts and to always look to the Lord and His Word for the answers to life. She will be missed beyond comprehension but her life lessons she taught us and love she gave each of us will never fade. She was an active member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Linda and Roy Lyn Madden and Danny Steel of Apple Springs; grandchildren and spouses, Kristie and Jessie Moody, Shandi and Michael Baird, and Danylyn Madden; great-grandchildren, Stephen “Bubba” Baird, Cody Baird, Dilyn Baird, Madalyn Lanell Baird, Grace Madden, Dakota Madden, and Brandon Moody; special niece, Stacy Barker; and “daughter #2”, Kathy Braden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Steel; and infant brother, Billie Vick, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Danny Steel, Roy Lyn Madden, Michael Baird, Jesse Moody, Danylyn Madden, and Stephen Baird.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Baird and Dilyn Baird.
The family extends special thanks to her special caretaker, great-granddaughter Madalyn Lanell Baird, for seeing to her Granny’s every need.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
