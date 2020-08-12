Alfred Wayne Stone
Alfred Wayne Stone of Lufkin, better known as “Stoney” to those who knew and loved him, was born October 25,1946, in New London, Texas. After a long and brave battle, he succumbed to cancer Friday while sleeping peacefully in his home in the presence of his family and friends. Services for Stoney will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, in Gibson Funeral Home, 1515 Chestnut Street, and interment will follow in Homer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Wednesday in Gipson Funeral Home.
Stoney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marianne Gibson Stone of Lufkin, two granddaughters, Shelbi Jade Stone of Mexia and Alisha Carol Stone Bishop and husband, Weldon, of North Zulch, nephew and niece Aaron and Robin Cain, both of Ft. Worth, and Christian Norris of Longview. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Summers of League City, nieces Amy Molandes, her husband, Chris, and their children Maddison, Conner, and Carson, all of Lufkin, and Katie Murray, her husband, Justin, and their son, Micah, all of Seabrook.
Stoney is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Vester Stone and Mae Belle Myers Stone, long-time New London residents, his sister, Shirley Stone Cain, and his son, Daniel Wayne Stone.
Stoney did not take life for granted. His mother, Mae Belle, was a student at New London school in 1937 when a gas line exploded, tragically killing over 300 people, mostly school children. For some reason, Stoney’s mother did not go to school that day, but her two sisters who did go to school were killed in the explosion. Stoney was well aware that had his mother gone to school that day, he would never have existed.
After graduating from New London High School in 1965, Stoney enlisted in the United States Navy. After taking an aptitude test, he was placed in the Delta Company of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 121 or “Seabees”. Stoney was well placed. The battalion’s motto--”We Build, We Fight, CAN DO!” became the essence of Stoney’s character for the rest of his life.
Stoney was always the builder and overcomer. In Vietnam, Stoney learned how to build bridges, roads, and huts--and relationships--all while fighting off the enemy. Stoney invested himself in his relationships, both local and distant. He maintained close contact with his Seabee buddies for over 30 years, attending annual reunions with his wife, Marianne, who was part of the “Honey Bees”, a pet name the group coined for their wives. Together, they traveled to Gulfport, Mississippi, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and other states to maintain the strong bond he had developed with his fellow Seabees.
On one trip, Stoney, Marianne, and two of his fellow Seabees with their wives visited the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. The wives waited in quiet reverence as the three Seabees approached the wall together and made an etching of two names. Later, Stoney explained to Marianne that when he was on leave while serving in Vietnam, the friend who was taking his place was killed along with Stoney’s sergeant. That was another powerful lesson for him to never take life for granted.
Stoney was not a stranger to adversity. After serving his country on three tours of duty in Vietnam, he was spit on in an airport upon returning home. He endured losing his only son in a car accident, and he won a battle with alcoholism with the help of God. Stoney was featured in the October, 2014, issue of The Journey Magazine, highlighting his faith in God and the positive attitude he always maintained during the struggles he had overcome in his life.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Stoney returned to Texas and went to work for Texas Power & Light in Tyler, now TXU Electric. He was soon transferred to Lufkin where he worked as a sub crew foreman for TXU for the next 35 years until he retired in 2005. They say, “you get out of life what you put into it”. It was evident that over the years Stoney built and maintained his friendships well because the kindnesses he had shown others returned to him. While he was sick, it was common to see his buddies stop by to mow his yard and help out in any way they could.
Whether it was building knives in the shop he had built in his backyard, helping neighbors build their homes, or even making a wedding ring set for himself and Marianne, Stoney was always building. A man of many talents and interests, Stoney had even learned how to make jewelry from his father.
A long-time member of Pines Gun Club and an avid outdoorsman, Stoney loved fishing and hunting all kinds of wildlife. He created a wildlife sanctuary in his backyard when he put up a deer feeder. After attracting does and fawns to his backyard, Stoney laid his rifle down and became an observer of wildlife and ceased to hunt deer. He was an artist with pen and ink and loved to draw Windmill Scapes. Stoney embraced his Native American heritage and has an impressive collection of Native American art in his home. He loved people and having fun, and one of his favorite hobbies was “antagonizing” the girls at Angelina Savings Bank.
Stoney was once featured in the December, 2010, issue of Texas Farm & Home magazine with his shiny, red, antique McCormick Farmall Cub tractor, “Little Red”. He was often seen on his 10 acres in Homer maneuvering his Kubota tractor with surgical precision, a skill he learned in Vietnam.
While battling cancer, Stoney noticed his neighbors had a tree stump that needed to be removed, and true to his character, he showed up for the job. The neighbors watched in awe as he quickly and expertly grubbed a large stump in a tight area, maneuvering backwards and forwards, missing buildings, lines, and shrubs, always stopping precisely where he intended.
The years and sickness may have robbed Stoney of a few extra years, but nothing could rob him of his “We Fight, We Build, CAN DO” attitude. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
