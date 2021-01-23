Carolyn Lane

Services for Carolyn Lane, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Lane died Jan. 20, 2021, in Houston.

Carol Pierre

Services for Carol Pierre, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Pierre died Jan. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.

Doris Edith Powell

Services for Doris Edith Powell, 95, of Houston, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Powell was born Oct. 12, 1925, and died Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence.

Rodger Prince

Services for Rodger Prince, 74, of Huntington, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Prince was born Jan. 10, 1947, and died Jan. 22, 2021, at his residence.

George Russell

Graveside services for George Russell, 78, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Russell was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

Gerald Tyler

Cremation services for Gerald Tyler, 82, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Tyler died Jan. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

Donald Weatherly

Graveside services for Donald Weatherly, 66, of Diboll, will be at noon Tuesday at Cold Spring Cemetery in Garrison. He was born June 8, 1954, and died Jan. 22, 2021. All Families Mortuary, Burke, directors.