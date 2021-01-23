Carolyn Lane
Services for Carolyn Lane, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Lane died Jan. 20, 2021, in Houston.
Carol Pierre
Services for Carol Pierre, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Pierre died Jan. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Doris Edith Powell
Services for Doris Edith Powell, 95, of Houston, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Powell was born Oct. 12, 1925, and died Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Rodger Prince
Services for Rodger Prince, 74, of Huntington, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Prince was born Jan. 10, 1947, and died Jan. 22, 2021, at his residence.
George Russell
Graveside services for George Russell, 78, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Russell was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Gerald Tyler
Cremation services for Gerald Tyler, 82, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Tyler died Jan. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Donald Weatherly
Graveside services for Donald Weatherly, 66, of Diboll, will be at noon Tuesday at Cold Spring Cemetery in Garrison. He was born June 8, 1954, and died Jan. 22, 2021. All Families Mortuary, Burke, directors.
