Graveside services for Kay McCleney, 82, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Aldredge Cemetery with Rick McCleney and Dennis McCleney officiating.
Mrs. McCleney was born January 15, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ottie (Liles) and Murry Murphy, and died Thursday, February 18, 2021 in a local nursing home. She worked in Food Services at Humble ISD for more than 20 years and had resided in Lufkin for 17 years.
Survivors include her husband, William R. McCleney, Sr. of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Rick and Krystle McCleney of Jacksboro and Dennis McCleney of Stow, Ohio; son-in-law, Bruce Hall of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Brandon McCleney, Cody McCleney, Kyle McCleney, Katelyn Hall, and Camilla McCleney; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Coldon Wilson of Crossville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Lisa Fay Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kay’s name to a favorite charity.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carroway Funeral Home.
