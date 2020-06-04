Funeral services for Gregory Dane McMillon, 57, of Wells will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Spurgeon officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. McMillon was born November 28, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas to Lydia (Flowers) and the late Jerry “Cotton” McMillon, and died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McMillon had resided in the Lufkin area all his life and was self-employed as a contractor. He served his country in the United States Army. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, but he enjoyed spending time with family more than anything. He especially enjoyed time with the kids. He adored his grandchildren, always attending their sports activities. And he also dearly loved his nieces and nephews. Gregory was selfless and always had a positive outlook on life, with a great sense of humor. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wells.
Survivors include his daughter, Brittny Martin and husband Josh of Lufkin; grandchildren, Kennedy Martin, Neely Martin, Knox Martin; mother, Lydia Flowers McMillon of Lufkin; brothers, Lance McMillon and wife Natalie, Dru McMillon and wife Carol, all of Lufkin, Brady McMillon and wife Larissa of Kirbyville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Hunter McMillon, Luke McMillon, Caden McMillon, Mike McClendon, Keith Weathers, and Kevin Colbert.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
