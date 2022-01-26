Rayburn (Red) Free
Rayburn (Red) Free, was born August 28, 1928, in Douglass, Texas and passed away January 15, 2022 at the age of 93 in Houston after a brief illness. He spent the majority of his life living in Lufkin, residing in the Moffatt community. He was always called Red because of his red hair.
Red was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War where he held the rank of Corporal. His military job was in the motor pool where he was a staff driver. He drove officers in the combat zone where sometimes he had to dodge mortar fire. He told many stories of his time there, most of which were humorous.
Despite having a rough start in life that included poor living conditions, hunger and bullying because of his bright red hair and freckles (he always said if he had another freckle, he would have to carry it in his hand), Red grew into a loving, kind and generous man. His journey to become the man he was included many fist fights that taught guys to not mess with him. During his prime years and on into middle age he was an incredibly strong and powerfully built man. He was capable of an incredible amount of physical labor. He was employed 41 years at Natural Gas Pipeline Co at the plant out on FM58 from which he retired holding the position of foreman. He also spent countless hours clearing and maintaining his property and raising cattle.
There was never a time that he refused to help someone. In fact, most of the time he didn’t wait to be asked for assistance, rather he was the first to volunteer to help. That help included co-signing a car loan to help a sister-in-law get back on her feet. He helped many others build or remodel homes and helped them move. Anytime a relative or friend was having surgery or in the hospital he and his wife Evelyn were there to support in any way they could. He and Evelyn always planted a huge garden and no visitor to their home, when the garden was producing, ever left without fresh vegetables. Family was important to him and he was a loyal friend to his many friends. His sense of humor always kept people laughing and entertained. He was a huge Houston Astros fan. He took Mike to see the Colt 45s in 1964 before the Astrodome was completed and to many Astros games in the ‘Dome where he never failed to leave unable to speak because of his bellowing cheering. Also, he loved no team more than the Dallas Cowboys. Many seasons of elation and many of despair. Sundays were always full of emotion, especially on those days when he and his brother JW watched the games together.
In 2016, after the death of his wife Evelyn, he moved to Houston to live with his son Mike. He adapted to city life well, but he was still the country guy that he was to his core. During the pandemic shutdown, many neighborhood residents were working from home and they begun to exercise by walking in the neighborhood. The route of many took them by the front window where he liked to sit and read books and the newspaper. Unlike city people, country people are more openly friendly and wave at each other with all fingers not just the one that city people often use. When walkers would go by, Red would wave at them. If they didn’t see him or pretended not to see him, he would rap on the window with his cane to get their attention. He trained so many to wave. Many would stand in the street and wait until he noticed them so they could get their wave credit. While he was missing from the window during his stay in hospice some actually rang the doorbell and inquired about him. A last lesson taught by a good man that insisted on being kind.
Red was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Albritton Free, by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his son Mike Free and grandson Alexander Free of Houston, his sister Geneva Matteo and her husband Tony. Sisters-in-law Joyce Crain and Dorothy Hearne. Brother-in-law Gene Albritton and wife Marry Ann. A number of nieces and nephews.
Since the 1960s, Red was a Jehovah’s Witness. He credited bible study, fellowship, and faith with giving him inner peace and hope.
A private celebration of life will take place at a to be determined date following cremation.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
