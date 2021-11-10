Services for Clementine Shelton will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cherino Cemetery.
Clementine Shelton affectionately called “Tina” was born on September 26, 1938 in Huntington, Texas to the late Jessie Martin, Sr. and Adline Martin.
Clementine spent her young life in Lufkin, Texas and upon adulthood moved to Los Angeles, California for over fifty years. She received her formal education from the Lufkin Independent School District, graduating from Dunbar High School with the of Class of 1957. At an early age she was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, later moving to Mt. Miriah Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Earl A. Pleasant, later under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Melvin V. Wade of Los Angeles, California. Sis. Tina Shelton ministered in song for many years with the Missionary Colleagues, she also was organizer and leader of the Missionary “Christian” Colleagues for over 40 years. This is a Convalescent Home and Prison Ministry that offered services throughout the entire cities of Southern California and other surrounding areas singing and teaching the Word of God to the lost. In Sis. Tina Shelton’s service as a Gospel Singer volunteering to sing in Church services for over 50 years, she shared a bright, cheerful spirit and a warm heart. She was the founder of Saved and Sanctified where they sang at different churches.
On November 4, 2021 , she received her wings and made her transition from her earthly home to her heavenly home.
Survivors: Her sister, Annie Shelton of Lufkin, Texas; Special nieces, Mary O. Martin-Myers of Beaumont, California, and Betty Brooks of Los Angeles, California and Wanda Martin of Houston, Texas; A wealth of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins; Sister-in-law, Ella Shelton of Los Angeles and Polly Callaway of Alabama; God-daughter, Cynthia Faye Branson of Lufkin, Texas.
