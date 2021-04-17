Socorro R. Chavez
Mass of the Christian Burial for Socorro R. Chavez, 84, of Corrigan, will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Luis Fernando Arroyave, M.S.,celebrant. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mrs. Chavez was born September 6, 1936 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Virginia (Rodriguez) and Faustino Ruano. She passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Chavez was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being on her phone and working outside. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupanas.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Martin and Cecilia Chavez and Alejandro. Jr. and Nora Chavez, all of Corrigan; daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Jesus Rubalcava of Diboll; granddaughters, Aline and husband Efrain Duran, Ariana and Angelica Rubalcava; twin grandchildren, Julian and Damaris Chavez; grandson, Miguel Chavez; and numerous other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chavez was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Chavez, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Alejandro Chavez, Jr., Martin Chavez, Jesus Rubalcava, Efrain Duran, Julian Chavez, and Miguel Chavez.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
