Graveside services for James C. “Claudie” Gilcrease, 75, of Huntington will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Ben F. Walker Cemetery with Pastor Charles Herrington officiating.
Mr. Gilcrease was born June 8, 1946 in the Saron Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Roberta (Stanley) and Ed Gilcrease, and died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Gilcrease resided in Huntington most of his life and retired from Lufkin Industries following 38 years of employment. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp on the river. Mr. Gilcrease was a deacon at Lala Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Clovis (Griffith) Gilcrease of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha and Jesse Whitehurst of Huntington; grandson, Calton Whitehurst and fiancée Savannah Patrick of Huntington; sisters and brothers-in-law, Naomi and Charles Anthony of Diboll, Darnell and Herman Rogers of Huntington, and Judy Rogers of Woodlake; sister-in-law, Saundra LaVette Griffith of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marcille Grimes, Maggie Whitlock and Hattie Dykes; brothers, Noah Gilcrease and Donald Gilcrease; and parents-in-law, Wesley and Gladys Griffith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ben F. Walker Cemetery, c/o Gina Renfro, 546 Ben Walker Road, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
