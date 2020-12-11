Graveside services for Ernest “Bill” Perkins, 80, of Zavalla, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, with Chaplain Bryan South officiating.
Mr. Perkins was born August 26, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Nellie (Haskins) and Charlie B. Perkins. He passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Mr. Perkins was self employed for over 40 years as owner of Perkins Pool Service. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed bird hunting with his dogs. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife and having family cookouts where he served as the Grill Master. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a nature lover who enjoyed being outside watching birds and animals. Mr. Perkins proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Sandy Perkins of Bedford; daughter, Jamie Perkins of Zavalla; son/nephew and wife, Danny and Kim Perkins of Springtown; granddaughter, Erin Hurtado and husband Mark of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandson, Joshua Perkins and wife Taylor of St. Paul, Minnesota; sisters, Flora Nell Durham of Woodville and Wanda Hebert of Lufkin; lifelong friend of 60 years, Woody Oliver of Cleburne; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Perkins was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ruth Perkins on August 27, 2020; brothers, R. V. Perkins and John Perkins; and sisters, Syble Walker and Charlice Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Woody Oliver, Ernest Walker, Ernie Suggs and Bill Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Perkins’ memory may be made to The Joseph House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.