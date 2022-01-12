Funeral services for John R. Runnels, 82, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Runnels was born March 23, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Lyra Joyce (Robertson) and Charles C. Runnels, and died Monday, January 10, 2022 in a local hospital.
Formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas, Mr. Runnels had resided in Lufkin for 20 years. He worked for ATT and Southwestern Bell for 36 years. He was a jewelry maker and he and his son formed and operated Runnels Custom Casting. Mr. Runnels was active in classic car and hot rod car shows. He was a charter member of The Cruisers Club and a member of the NSRA. He especially enjoyed “Rod Runs.” He was a proud owner of a 1929 Ford Model A hot rod. He also enjoyed metal detecting. Mr. Runnels was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his son, Robert Runnels and significant other Jana Mooney of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Cassie and Jesse Dowdy of Cabot, Arkansas and Kari Runnels of Sealy; mother of his children, Virginia Runnels of Cabot, Arkansas; grandchildren, Taryn Bias, Chris Runnels, Kira Dowdy, and Lucas Dowdy; brother and sister-in-law, Rusty and Patsy Clover of Texarkana; a number of other relatives; and his cat, Precious.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Scott Runnels and John Robert Runnels, Jr.; daughter, Amber Runnels; and sister, Barbara Ann “Babs” Finch and Charlene Woods.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
