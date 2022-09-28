Tina McDonald, age 48 of Lufkin, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Tina was born February 2, 1974 in Beaumont, Texas to parents, Samuel William Kerl and Judy Gail Keene Kerl. She was a graduate of Evedale High School then in 2002, graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a BS in nursing. Tina completed her MS with a Nurse Anesthesia Degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in 2006 and earned her MBA at Texas A&M in 2021. She was currently working as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Tina was a former board member of Lufkin Community Partners, LCP and a member of the St. Cyprians’s Episcopal Church. Tina adored her family and loved snow skiing, RV camping, but most of all cheering on her children in their activities.
Tina is survived by husband, Douglas Timothy McDonald; children, Reagan Loraine McDonald, Ridge Kaylon McDonald, Trevor Cade McDonald and girlfriend, Emma Wilson, William Ty McDonald and wife, Tonya; step-grandchildren, Tori Bentley, Ethan Bently; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mitch and Toni McDonald; brother-in-law, Chance McDonald and wife, Tanya ; nephews, Brayden McDonald and Kayson McDonald. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Kerl.
Memorial services for Tina McDonald will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 with Fr. David Faulkner officiating.
