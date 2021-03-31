Funeral services for Glenda A. Foster, 77, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Freeman Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born May 14, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Irene (Ford) and Barto Graham, and died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Foster was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to cook for her family. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Clifton Foster of Lufkin; sons, Ricky Foster, Travis Foster, both of Lufkin, Marlon Foster of Dallas, Michael Foster and wife Lisa of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Deynne, Jessica, Hayley, Morgan; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Blake, Krista, Tanner, Jasmine; brothers, Bobby Graham of Lufkin; Billy Graham and wife Vinnie of Huntington; sister, Susie Conner of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
