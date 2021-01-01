Helen Patricia Nash
Helen Patricia Nash was born in Lufkin, Texas, October 24th, 1946, the eldest child of Ferman Ray Clark and Valretta McDonald, and passed from this earth December 24th, 2020. Helen resided the last years of her life in Milano, Texas, alongside her devoted husband of 53 years, Troy Glenn Nash. They had settled into the quiet ranch life after a decade spent in Georgetown and several decades in Lufkin, where they raised their family together.
Helen was a homemaker and a joyous home she made. She never missed a child’s game or church event, was always in front of the school pickup line, and made each and every birthday memorable. She had a tendency to keep the most seemingly insignificant scrap of paper if her children or grandkids had so much as scratched on it and was seldom seen without a movie camera before her face to document each step. Her most glaring talent was, the thing every child needs and values most, being a great mother.
She nursed both of her parents when they became ill and was never far from her brother’s side when he suffered a tragic accident as a teenager. Those in her orbit always benefited from her care. She had few vanities and even fewer flaws.
Helen’s favorite moments were times spent surrounded by family, watching her grandkids grow and play, and catering to their every need and whim. She loved the sound of rain pattering on the roof, holiday movies and Christmas trees, Sunday morning sermons and sitting on the porch at sunset. What her children loved most about her was everything.
Helen Patricia Nash was a good and faithful wife to her husband, an adoring and loving mother, a fierce protector of family, a true servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be with us always and forever...in eternal light and love may she finally rest.
Helen is survived in life by her husband, Troy Glenn Nash of Milano, Texas; daughter, Dena Michelle Hudson and son-in-law Brian Hudson of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Penny Renee Lowe and son-in-law Sam Lowe of Keller, Texas; and son, Troy Scott Nash and daughter-in-law Jennifer Nash of Franklin, Texas. The light of Helen’s life were her grandchildren, Shelby Renee Nash, Cameron Austin Lowe, Molly Elizabeth Lowe, Troy Sylas Nash and Lily Aileen Nash. Her surviving siblings are Gaylon Ray Clark of the Woodlands, Texas, and Tonya Clark McCoy of Southlake, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother George Wesley Clark, longtime residents of Diboll, Texas.
Visitation will be held January 3rd, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Gipson Funeral home in Lufkin, Texas. Funeral services will be held January 4th, 2021, at 10 am at Gipson Funeral home with interment to follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Helen’s nephews, Chris Nash, Craig Yates, Joe Clark, Greg Clark, Cory Nash and Clark McCoy.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
