Clyde Wayne Phillips
Graveside Services for Clyde Wayne Phillips, 73 of Lufkin will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Damascus Cemetery with Bro. Buster Griggs officiating. Visitation will be held at Corrigan Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Wayne was born on April 16, 1947 in Camden, Texas to parents Clyde and Willie Mary (Scott) Phillips and passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Lufkin.
Wayne graduated from Chester High School in 1965. Shortly after high school, he went to work for Champion Paper Mill. Later, he landed a job with the Big Tin Barn in Diboll and was employed over 25 years until it was closed; he made many friends while working there. He retired from Home Building Supply with 12 years of service as a contract salesman.
Wayne was a simple man, and it didn’t take much to make him happy. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Central Baptist Church in Livingston. He enjoyed watching football and was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorn fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Phillips of Lufkin and son, Matthew Ferguson and family of Lufkin; daughters, Bethany Phillips and Christina Phillips both of Cleveland; brother, Roy Phillips of Lufkin; sister, Ruby Flowers of Sugarland; granddaughter, Megan Pharries of Cleveland and numerous other relatives and friends.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the Corrigan Funeral Home.
Serving as Pallbearers: Glenn Darden, George Murphy, David Frankens, Juan Palacio, Dusty Ford, and Larry Nash.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Ray, Bobby Smiley, and Harlon Parrish.
