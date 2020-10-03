William Arthur “Art” Bullock III
Graveside services for William Arthur “Art” Bullock III, 68, of Lufkin and The Woodlands will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating. Friends are welcome to sign his register book at Carroway Funeral Home any time before the services.
William Arthur “Art” Bullock III was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to the late Margaret Rogers Bullock and William Arthur Bullock, Jr. He passed away September 30, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Bullock grew up in Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1969. Art attended Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University where he pursued a degree in psychology. Mr. Bullock was married for 45 years to his high school sweetheart Michelle Griggs Bullock and they have one son, Dwaine Bullock of The Woodlands, Texas.
Art began his banking career with First Bank and Trust East Texas and retired from Southside Bank in 2019. He was also employed with GMAC, WFS, Bank One Houston, and Bounds in Livingston.
Art enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, golf, and spending time with friends and family. Mr. Bullock was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Bullock and son Dwaine Bullock of The Woodlands; sister, Elizabeth Bullock-Copes of Lufkin; half-brother, Robert Warren Bullock of Jackson, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Marilyn Griggs of Austin; and special nieces, Dana Copes of Cedar Park and Rachel Copes of Galveston.
Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Homer and wife Dana Rogers of Lufkin and Dr. William A. Bullock and wife Ira of Elk City, Oklahoma; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Billy Griggs of Lufkin.
The family expresses our heartfelt thanks to Janice Knight, Rusty and Amy Ford, and Sherril McClendon for their love, support, and care.
Art loved life and was blessed with many special friends.
Art Bullock never met a stranger. Once you met him he became a treasured friend and he was honored to have so many throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local food bank, or to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
