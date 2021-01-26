A memorial visitation for Timothy Edward “Timmy” Daniel, 58, of Aurora Colorado, formerly of Hudson, will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Private family services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Daniel was born September 20, 1962 in Denton County, Texas to the late Joyce Marie (Beard) and Hayne Edward Daniel and died Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Salida, Colorado.
Mr. Daniel graduated from Hudson High School and was an electrician. He loved music and playing his guitar. He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Terri Daniel Hohimer of Austin and Traci Joe and Walter Enos of Hudson; brother-in-law, Jim Hohimer of Huxley; nieces, Elizabeth Marie Hohimer of Marfa, Allison Sophia Hohimer of Austin, and Kathryn Lee Enos; nephew, Hayne Daniel Enos; aunt, Georgia Daniel; and cousins, Dan Chandler, Keith Chandler, Duane and Carolyn Daniel, Terry and Sonya Faver, Julie Brown, and Robert Faver.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Penn, Joe Dan Penn, Roy Carroway, Jr., Bruce Horton, Mitch Foreman, Marcus English, George Stephenson, and Darrel Richardson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hayne Daniel Memorial Scholarship, c/o Hudson ISD, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
