Eramen 'E.L.' Brown
Graveside services for Eramen, "E.L." Brown, 75, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Brown was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 23, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
John Clyde Travis Finley
Services for John Clyde Travis Finley, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Mr. Finley died Aug. 26, 2020, at his Lufkin residence.
Frank Foster
Memorial services for Frank Foster, 80, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Foster was born June 7, 1940, and died Aug. 24, 2020, in a Louisiana hospital.
Lee Ray Westley
Graveside services for Lee Ray Westley, 68, formerly of Groveton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in the Lacy Cemetery. Mr. Westley was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Groveton, and died Aug. 20, 2020, in Tyler. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.