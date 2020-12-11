Angela Gayle Johnson, age 62, of Crockett, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. Angela was born November 29, 1958 in San Antonio, TX to parents, Jodie Lynn McQueen and Sadie Faye Friday McQueen, and had been living in Crockett for the past 17 years. She worked as an LVN for the Houston County Nursing Home where some of her patients called her, Angel A.
Angela is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Ray Johnson; daughters, Nancy Elizabeth Johnson, Melissa Martel Johnson Ramirez and husband, John, Raychel Olivia-Jo Johnson, Morgan Ada Johnson; nephew, Charles Todd Helton and wife, Stephanie; great-nephews, Josh and Alex Helton; numerous other loving friends and family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Martel McQueen; parents, Jodie Lynn McQueen and Sadie Faye Friday McQueen.
No services at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.callawayallee.com
