Billie Anders
Graveside services for Billie Anders, 93, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Macune Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mrs. Anders was born Jan. 28, 1927, in San Augustine County and died July 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Amilcar Velasquez
Funeral Mass for Amilcar Velasquez, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Rosary will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Velasquez was born May 15, 1957, and died July 2, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
