Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Dan Spivey

Dan Spivey peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning of October 26, 2022. Dan was a deeply committed Christian all his life. He was a lifelong member and elder of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Lufkin. Dan never missed a Sunday, but believed and demonstrated that being a good Christian was a seven day a week practice that greatly influenced every facet of his life. The manner in which he lived his life was a transcendent model for Christian life.