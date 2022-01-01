James Jacob Thompson
James Jacob Thompson, of Friday, Texas, was born on November 29, 1987, to Robert Steve Thompson and Brenda Joann (Duff) Thompson in Lufkin, Texas and passed away peacefully to his eternal home in heaven on December 25, 2021, at the age of 34 years in Huntsville, Tx. surrounded by his family.
James Jacob Thompson was a son, grandson, brother, and friend, but most of all a father to two little boys that made up his entire world. From an early age Jacob was inspired by music, art, reading and magic. You could find him at any time of day with his headphones on connected to his CD player or in the shop playing his drums with friends. Jacob’s love of art and tattooing began in his early teens when he gave himself his first tattoo at just 14 years old which led to a lifetime of leaving his inspirational art on many. Throughout his life Jacob left his artwork on thousands of people and canvases, finished and unfinished. Jacob loved to travel to tattoo conventions where he placed top in artwork and tattoos, winning many awards. In the last 10 years Jacob teamed up with many tattoo artists all over Texas and eventually opening his own tattoo shop in the city of Marble Falls, Texas that he successfully ran for years. Amid his success Jacob and Cassie were blessed with two beautiful sons, Zaylen and Zaxten that had Jacob wrapped around their finger. Jacob’s love of art and music was going to be passed to his children and he made sure of it. He purchased his children their first drum set at just 1 year old and was always encouraging Zaylen to draw. His children spent many days in the tattoo studio with him watching him draw and paint canvases. Jacob loved his children more than life itself and that love was also shown to his nephews and nieces he took under his wings and treated each as his own. Jacob was also inspired by reading and learning something new every single day. You could find him in his spare time in bookstores and researching online. He had a vast knowledge in many things and even in his sickest days he was still reading, learning, and sharing his knowledge with loved ones. Jacob was full of life, love, and inspiration. He always had encouraging words of wisdom and a way of lifting your spirits. Jacob’s focus in life was to live in the present moment and take your time because he knew we were on borrowed time, and it was not promised. Jacob’s wishes were for loved ones to slow down and take in each moment of this temporary life.
Jacob is survived by his children: Zaylyn and Zaxton Thompson of Brownwood, TX; mother of his children: Cassie Erwin of Brownwood, TX; mother: Brenda Joann Thompson of Lufkin, TX; father: Robert Steve Thompson of Friday, TX; grandmother: Shirley Thompson of Friday, TX; sisters: Necole Smith and husband, Treylyn of Lufkin TX, Haley and Raymond Maldonado of Lufkin, TX, Jordyn Thompson; Nieces and Nephews: Emorie Stevson, Karson Smith, Ezra Maldonado, Kylo Maldonado, Saint Martinez; and a host of other relatives, and friends also survive.
James is preceded in death by his grandfathers: Robert Clifford Thompson, and James Lee Duff; grandmother: Robbie Duff.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 PM at Groveton Funeral Home Chapel in Groveton, Texas.
Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.