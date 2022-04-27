Funeral services for Steve Rye, 69, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Larry Innerarity and James Barge officiating. Interment will follow in Barge Cemetery.
Mr. Rye was born November 16, 1952 in Boston, Massachusetts to Virginia (Bass) and Charles Rye, and died Monday, April 25, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Rye had resided in Zavalla for 36 years. He served in the U.S. Navy. Steve was saved on a job in Palestine, Texas in a hole, where a man said he was sent to witness to him, while he was pulling wire. After accepting Christ as his Savior, he pastored Sulphur Springs Baptist Church for 10 years. He continued to be a very active part of the church by leading music and teaching Sunday school and Children’s Church. He went to work for his friend Pat Edgar at Gulf Coast International, allowing him to travel the world for 25 years. He spent his life testifying and leading as many people to the Lord as he could. He truly cared for people. He was the best husband, father and PaPa ever.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Dianne (Roebuck) Rye of Zavalla; daughters and sons-in-law, Gretchen and Don Harris of Huntington and Stephanie and Jerrod Hudspeth of Nacogdoches; son, Caleb Rye of Zavalla; grandchildren, Bret Burleson and wife Preslie, Claire Harris, Jared Harris, Emma Rye, Kate Hudspeth, Lilly Rye, Marco Hudspeth, and Hayes Hudspeth; mother, Virginia Leonardos of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Brenda Rye of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Terry Allen of Lufkin and Susie and Wayne Bickley of Livingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Rye.
Pallbearers will be Pat Edgar, Jerrod Hudspeth, Don Harris, Jared Harris, Phillip Rye, Kyle Roebuck, Kevin Roebuck, and Tony Stonedale.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and Marty Terry, David Jordy, Eric Peters, and Bret Burleson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 266, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
