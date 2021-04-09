James Floyd Phillips
Funeral services for James Floyd Phillips, 92, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. A private interment will be held in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Phillips was born October 21, 1928 in Bridgeport, Alabama to the late Lois (Ball) and Harry Floyd Phillips, and died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Phillips proudly served in the United States Army, retiring after more than 23 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, taking family vacations and playing golf. Mr. Phillips attended St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Arcibar Phillips of Lufkin; son, Len Phillips and wife Becky of Lufkin; grandchildren, Joshua Rhoden, Natalie Dettmann, Michael Phillips; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rhoden, Madilynn Dettmann, Emitt Dettmann; siblings, Hubert Phillips, Robert Phillips, Nancy Phillips, Joyce Petko; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Floyd Phillips, Jr.; brothers, Charles Phillips and Lloyd Phillips.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Alzasar Shriners, 901 North Loop 1604 West, San Antoino, Texas 78258.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Alzasar Shriners, 901 North Loop 1604 West, San Antoino, Texas 78258.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
