Royce R. Feaster
Funeral services for Royce R. Feaster, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Hedges and Reverend Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Feaster was born January 11, 1941 in Colorado City, Texas to the late Fanny Fay (Womack) and Orin Feaster, and died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Feaster had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He received his B.A. from Texas A&I at Kingsville, Texas, his M.ED. From Texas Tech University, and his M.A. from Stephen F. Austin State University. He taught public school art at Big Spring and Brownfield, Texas. He was the Financial Aid Director and also taught Art Appreciation classes at Angelina College for 29 years. He loved fishing and was one of the founders of The Pineywoods Fly Fishers in Lufkin. Mr. Feaster was a member of LifePoint Church and taught a men’s Sunday School class. He previously served as Deacon Chairman and served in many capacities over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Feaster of Lufkin; sons, Tracy Feaster of Red Oak, Scott Feaster and wife Kim of Huntington; grandchildren, Tommy, Mason, Kinzley; sisters, Orinea Fay Petty and husband Don of Waco, Myrna Hill of College Station; mother-in-law, Frances Ranne of Flower Mound; sister-in-law, Linda Golden of North Port, Alabama; and brother-in-law, Eddie Ranne of Flower Mound; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of his Sunday School class at LifePoint Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
