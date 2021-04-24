Charlie William Loftin
Graveside services for Charlie William Loftin, 77, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Largent Cemetery with Brother Darel Forest officiating.
Mr. Loftin was born March 22, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Jean (Lindsey) and Gene Loftin, and died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Jasper.
Mr. Loftin was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was a logging contractor and truck driver for over 30 years. In his younger years he enjoyed collecting and shooting guns, watching western movies, riding motorcycles, and drag racing. Later in life he loved riding ATVs. Mr. Loftin attended Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Cevin Loftin and wife Terri of Huntington and Carey Loftin and wife Natalie of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Hannah Malone, Mason Malone and wife Alex, Michelle Loftin, and Pierce Loftin; sister-in-law, Debbie Morris of Hudson; special friends, Dorothy and Don Mayo of Hudson, Curt and Lauren Strock, Darel and Crystal Forest, and Starkey and Shelia Sorrell, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherideth Lee (Morris) Loftin in 2020; and brother, Don Beaty.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
