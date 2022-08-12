Funeral services for Jo Nell Vaught Placker, 89, of Diboll, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Diboll First Baptist Church, with Bro. Ben Merritt and Bro. Justin Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Jo Nell was born August 6, 1933 in Cherokee County to the late Avis (Turner) and James William “Jack” Vaught. She passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 held by loved ones in Tyler, Texas.
Jo Nell was a hardworker her whole life, holding the position of nursing home administrator for 27 years at South Meadow’s in Diboll. After retirement, she became a substitute teacher at Diboll Independent School District, working until she was 80 years old. She enjoyed reading, dancing, movies, and traveling with family and friends. She loved her church and was a dedicated member of both the “The Faith Class” and Super Seniors, she also volunteered many hours at Christian Outreach.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Derrell Chapman of Bullard; beloved granddaughters, Rachel Sarah Chapman of Houston, and Elizabeth Kim Chapman of Seal Beach, California; nephews, Larry Simpson of Lufkin and Tommy Baker of Houston; nieces, Gay Dickerson of Katy, Shelley Mathews of Donie. She is also survived by her caring boyfriend, Bob Holt of Ingram. She is preceded in death by her parents, James William “Jack” and Avis Vaught.
Pallbearers will be Larry Simpson, William Vaught, Chris Vaught, C. J. Whitehead, Trace Thurgood, Jim Cook, Gary Jones, and Dan Schochler.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Ralph Pouland, James Wilson, Jay Wyatt, Bruce Durham, Gerald Malanders, Norman Milligan, Ervin McWilliams, and The Deacons of Diboll First Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.