Gipson square 0413

Jo Nell (Vaught) Placker

Funeral services for Jo Nell Vaught Placker, 89, of Diboll, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Diboll First Baptist Church, with Bro. Ben Merritt and Bro. Justin Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.