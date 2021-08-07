Lee (Quick) Booten
Services for Lee (Quick) Booten, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery Mr. Booten was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Lufkin and died Aug. 4, 2021, in Lufkin.
Bonnie Jean Fitting
Services for Bonnie Jean Fitting, 73, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday. Mrs. Fitting was born April 22, 1948 and died Aug. 1, 2021.
Vera (Albritton) Jones
Graveside services for Vera (Albritton) Jones, 106, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Diboll. Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 16, 1914, in Angelina County and died Aug. 1, 2021, in Diboll. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
