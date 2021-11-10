Graveside services for Carl Lawrence Broderhausen, 80, of Tomball, will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Willow Creek Cemetery in Tomball with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at TaD’s Bar & Grill in Tomball from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Mr. Broderhausen was born February 18, 1941, in Tomball, Texas, to Henry Edward Broderhausen and Mildred Louise (Howard) Broderhausen, and died Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Huntington, Texas.
Mr. Broderhausen proudly served his country as an Encryption Spy in the United States Army. He enjoyed gardening, singing karaoke, riding horses, the outdoors & the woods, camping and spending time with family. He was always eager to learn new things and was a Suduko Grand Champion. He was a people person, who made friends with everyone he met. He was also a gifted storyteller and loved going on adventures.
Mr. Broderhausen is survived by his daughters, Tracy Renee Broderhausen and Melinda Broderhausen Wood, both of Houston; sons, Brian Keith Broderhausen and Cory Lawrence Broderhausen, both of Houston; sisters, Melissa Ann Brewer and Rosina Louise Ford, both of Houston; grandchildren, Ryan William Garant, Kayla Denise Chapman, Regan Nicole Garant and Rachael LeighAnn Garant, all of Houston; son-in law, John Sato Wood of Houston; great-granddaughter, Ava Noelle Garcia of Houston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loucretia Hale Broderhausen; father, Henry Edward Broderhausen; mother, Mildred Louise Howard; brother, Albert Eugene Broderhausen; and sister, Clara “Penny” Lynette Broderhausen.
Visitation will be held prior to the graveside, from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Willow Creek Cemetery in Tomball.
