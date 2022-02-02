Funeral services for Lila Luz Vazquez of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Lila was born January 27, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas, to Angel Vazquez and Natalie Marie Vazquez, and died Friday, January 28, 2022, in Lufkin.
The family appreciates all of the support and prayers they received for her. Lila was a fighter. She was loved by many and made her parents proud.
Lila is survived by her parents, Natalie and Angel Vazquez of Lufkin; maternal grandparents, Alfonso and Mari Guerrero; paternal grandparents, Theodoro and Nelly Vazquez; great-grandparents, Josefina Lopez, Olivo Lopez, Josefina Estrada, Teodoro Vasquez and Margarita Vasquez, and Hector and Bertha Guerrero; uncle, Eric Guerrero and wife Natalie De Jesus; uncle, Christian Guerrero; aunt, Johanna Villanueva and husband Ricardo Villanueva; and cousins, Ian Guerrero, Dana Villanueva, Emerson Villanueva, Madisyn, Kaiser, and Oakley.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Luz Estrada; uncle, Alfonso Guerrero, Jr. ; aunt, Alicia Jasso; great-grandmother, Bertha Jasso; great-grandfather, Felix Jasso; and uncles, Bode Williams and Toribio Estrada.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
